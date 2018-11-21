About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Congress open to 'secular front' for govt formation: Mir

Published at November 21, 2018 03:44 PM 0Comment(s)525views


Congress open to

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday said that the party was open for a secular front, forming a government in the state.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Mir said, "The PDP and NC have to come together. We have already been involved in efforts to stop BJP at every level."

"We all need to set our differential issues aside and come together to save the integrity of State," Mir said.

Reports have been rife about PDP, NC and Congress forging an alliance in the state for a new government.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top