Congress open to 'secular front' for govt formation: Mir

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday said that the party was open for a secular front, forming a government in the state.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Mir said, "The PDP and NC have to come together. We have already been involved in efforts to stop BJP at every level."
"We all need to set our differential issues aside and come together to save the integrity of State," Mir said.
Reports have been rife about PDP, NC and Congress forging an alliance in the state for a new government.