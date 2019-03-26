Congress only binding force between three regions in J&K: Dr Karan Singh

March 26, 2019 | Agencies

Former Member of Parliament and Senior Congress Leader, Dr Karan Singh on Tuesday claimed that Congress was the 'only' force in the country that binds all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to a delegation from district Kishtwar and Doda districts here this afternoon, Dr Singh said that Congress always play its part in the developmental sector not only in state of Jammu and Kashmir, but in the entire country and added that the developmental works started under an able leadership of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh presently proved as backbone of India’s economy.