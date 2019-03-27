Congress ‘only binding force’ between JK’s 3 regions: Karan Singh

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress Leader, Dr Karan Singh, on Tuesday claimed that Congress is the “only force that binds” all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir viz Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh.

As per a statement, Singh said this during an interaction with a delegation from district Kishtwar and Doda . Member JK Campaign & Election Management Committee, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, Congress candidate from Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Parliament sear, Vikramaditya Singh, Former MLC Naresh Kumar Gupta, Block Presidents, other frontal incharges and sarpacnhes were also present on the occasion, statement read.

While speaking on the occasion, Singh said that Congress “always play it's part in the developmental sector not only in state of Jammu and Kashmir, but in the entire iNdia”.

“The developmental works started under the able leadership of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh presently proved as backbone of India’s economy. “

He while seeking votes for his son Vikramaditya SIngh who is Congress party candidate from Udhampura-Kathua-Doda parliament seat claimed that Congress party “is guarantee to peace, communal harmony and brotherhood where all sections of the society find solace under its shelter”. “Congress party right from the Prime Minister Jawhar Lal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shashtri, Indra Gandhi followed by Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh ensure that all section of the society will get equal opportunity to get empowered. “

In his address, G. M Saroori lashed out at BJP and said that as “result of BJPs decisive politics, the clouds of uncertainty were hovering over the skies across the India where unemployed youths are battling hard to get jobs while at the same time; the farmers are struggling hard to get suitable price to their crops as a result of which many farmers across the India feels cheated as BJP fails to fulfill its promises with regards to farmers loan waivers”.

Saroori alleged that Udhampur-Kathua-Doda-Kishtwar-Reasi-Ramban Parliamentary constituency under “present MP who happens to be the MoS in India's strong hold political epicenter of Prime Minister’s Office”.

“The local MP hardly visited the far flung areas of 6 constituencies of Chenab Valley. The villages like Saddal and Battan in Nagsini area of Kishtwar District adopted by the incumbent MP depicted sorry state of affairs image as nothing was done till date.”

He alleged that the MP also “failed to accommodate local poor and deserving unemployed youths in power projects under construction in Chenab basin”.

Vikramaditya, while speaking on the occasion, appealed the people to vote and support him and ensure his victory at the hustings.

He also hit out at BJP .“BJP has become the party of few individuals. It is seeking votes not in the name of the party but in the name of few individuals. “When votes are sought in the name of few individuals, it is dictatorship. And the fight today is between dictatorship and democracy,” he alleged.