Congress, NC, PDP ruined JK: Sethi

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Spokesperson of BJP J & K Priya Sethi on Tuesday alleged that the dynastic politics of Congress, NC, PDP “have ruined the state as they always did vote bank politics in Kashmir”.

As per a statement, she claimed that said that BJP Udhampur Doda Constituency candidate and Union MoS Dr.Jatinder Singh “is far ahead in race and BJP led PM Narendra Modi party president Amit Shah and all BJP leaders are completely committed on commitments to the people and will be in future too”

She, as per the statement, said this while campaigning at Chenani and Latti Village in Dudu Block in Udhampur, District of Jammu & Kashmir State.

She claimed that “India in last five years has forwarded in the development of the country from Kashmir to Kanykumari and Modi Government is always for the people of the Country.”

She claimed that “Dr.Jatinder Singh during these five years have done what was not done by other parties from India’s independence”.

“The list of achievements is very big but few examples for the people are that during these five years the achievements particularly for this constituency are free cooking gas cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana, Kendriya Vidyalaya was also approved for Gool, Post Office and first branch of State Bank of India opened at Gandoh, virtually every village in the constituency has now been electrified, the first health insurance scheme in the world where the provision is available even to insure a person who is already suffering from a serious ailment”.

