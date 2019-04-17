About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress, NC, PDP ruined JK: Sethi

Spokesperson of BJP J & K Priya Sethi on Tuesday alleged that the dynastic politics of Congress, NC, PDP “have ruined the state as they always did vote bank politics in Kashmir”.
As per a statement, she claimed that said that BJP Udhampur Doda Constituency candidate and Union MoS Dr.Jatinder Singh “is far ahead in race and BJP led PM Narendra Modi party president Amit Shah and all BJP leaders are completely committed on commitments to the people and will be in future too”
She, as per the statement, said this while campaigning at Chenani and Latti Village in Dudu Block in Udhampur, District of Jammu & Kashmir State.
She claimed that “India in last five years has forwarded in the development of the country from Kashmir to Kanykumari and Modi Government is always for the people of the Country.”
She claimed that “Dr.Jatinder Singh during these five years have done what was not done by other parties from India’s independence”.
“The list of achievements is very big but few examples for the people are that during these five years the achievements particularly for this constituency are free cooking gas cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana, Kendriya Vidyalaya was also approved for Gool, Post Office and first branch of State Bank of India opened at Gandoh, virtually every village in the constituency has now been electrified, the first health insurance scheme in the world where the provision is available even to insure a person who is already suffering from a serious ailment”.

Latest News

Revenue officials caught red-handed for corruption by Jammu ACB

Revenue officials caught red-handed for corruption by Jammu ACB

Apr 16 | Agencies
Hurriyat(G) calls for shutdown on April 18 in poll bound areas

Hurriyat(G) calls for shutdown on April 18 in poll bound areas

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM Modi

PM Modi's lies, deceit can't save BJP's sinking ship: Ghulam Nabi Azad ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Cross-LoC trade along Poonch-Rawalakot resumes after two weeks

Cross-LoC trade along Poonch-Rawalakot resumes after two weeks

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
NIA summons Kashmir trade leader for questioning

NIA summons Kashmir trade leader for questioning

Apr 16 | Javid Ahmad
Pak set to sign USD 6-8 billion bailout deal with IMF: Finance Ministe ...

Pak set to sign USD 6-8 billion bailout deal with IMF: Finance Ministe ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Omar bats for harsher measures by poll panel against leaders making ha ...

Omar bats for harsher measures by poll panel against leaders making ha ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Decomposed body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

Decomposed body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Notification for Phase 6 of LS polls issued

Notification for Phase 6 of LS polls issued

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Pak, India officials hold technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor

Pak, India officials hold technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Don

Don't turn Central Jail into another Guantanamo: Families of prisoners

Apr 16 | Irfan Yatoo
ANC supports NC in Kashmir, Congress in Jammu

ANC supports NC in Kashmir, Congress in Jammu

Apr 16 | Agencies
Kabul announces list of 250 Afghans for talks with Taliban

Kabul announces list of 250 Afghans for talks with Taliban

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Boy hit by army vehicle in Poonch, dies

Boy hit by army vehicle in Poonch, dies

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Grenade lobbed towards NC leader

Grenade lobbed towards NC leader's house in Tral, no loss

Apr 16 | Javid Sofi
Novel device creates electricity from snowfall

Novel device creates electricity from snowfall

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Ensure PDP, NC, NCP won

Ensure PDP, NC, NCP won't be part of NDA: Sena to Modi

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
UNSC condemns Taliban

UNSC condemns Taliban's spring offensive announcement

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking entry of Muslim women into mosques

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking entry of Muslim women into mosques

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Handwara youth booked under PSA, shifted to Kotbhalwal jail

Handwara youth booked under PSA, shifted to Kotbhalwal jail

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Kashmiri student

Kashmiri student's body, who died in Bangladesh, reaches Anantnag

Apr 16 | PTI
Day curfew lifted in Kishtwar

Day curfew lifted in Kishtwar

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Fire ravages Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, spire collapses

Fire ravages Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, spire collapses

Apr 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress, NC, PDP ruined JK: Sethi

              

Spokesperson of BJP J & K Priya Sethi on Tuesday alleged that the dynastic politics of Congress, NC, PDP “have ruined the state as they always did vote bank politics in Kashmir”.
As per a statement, she claimed that said that BJP Udhampur Doda Constituency candidate and Union MoS Dr.Jatinder Singh “is far ahead in race and BJP led PM Narendra Modi party president Amit Shah and all BJP leaders are completely committed on commitments to the people and will be in future too”
She, as per the statement, said this while campaigning at Chenani and Latti Village in Dudu Block in Udhampur, District of Jammu & Kashmir State.
She claimed that “India in last five years has forwarded in the development of the country from Kashmir to Kanykumari and Modi Government is always for the people of the Country.”
She claimed that “Dr.Jatinder Singh during these five years have done what was not done by other parties from India’s independence”.
“The list of achievements is very big but few examples for the people are that during these five years the achievements particularly for this constituency are free cooking gas cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana, Kendriya Vidyalaya was also approved for Gool, Post Office and first branch of State Bank of India opened at Gandoh, virtually every village in the constituency has now been electrified, the first health insurance scheme in the world where the provision is available even to insure a person who is already suffering from a serious ailment”.

News From Rising Kashmir

;