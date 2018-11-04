Congress men elected unopposed for post of Chairman, VC Municipal Committee Bandipora

M T RasoolBandipora, Nov 03:
The main Municipal Committee here in north Kashmir's Bandipora township on Saturday got a new Chairman in Khursheed Ahmed Ganie, who was elected unopposed after Congress swept recent municipal elections in the town.
Ganie representing Congress and a councillor from Ward No. 14 Nathpora, has been elected unopposed as the chairperson of the Municipal Committee Bandipora while Bashrat Hussain Najar, a councillor from ward 3 and 6 was chosen as vice chairman (VC).
Both chairman and vice chairman were elected unopposed in a function organised at mini secretariat conference hall in presence of MLA Bandipora Usman Majid, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdery and SSP Bandipora Sheikh Zilfikar.
Khursheed Ahmed Ganie who is also brother of MLA Bandipora Usman Majid was only candidate for the 17 ward municipality as Congress won 12 wards out of 17 in the Bandipora town.
No other candidate contested for the post, officials said.
Khursheed Ahmed said he will work tirelessly to ensure development in Bandipora.
He thanked voters of ward 14 Nathpora for choosing him as their councillor.
Khursheed a first time councillor is second Chairman of Bandipora Municipality. Earlier Mushtaq Ahmed Sofi was elected as first chairman, while Ghulam Mahiudin Mir and Ghulam Ahmed Mir were heading Town Area Committee before 90s.
Speaking on the occasion MLA Bandipora congratulated the newly elected president and hoped that the new Municipal Committee will work for the development of the town. He urged the members to work as a team in close coordination with the district administration so that the funds are utilized genuinely.
The legislator identified few priority areas where, he said, the committee has to focus on sanitation, Solid Waste Management, and drainage.
He said the formation of municipal body will pave a way for strengthening democratic institutions and empowering people at grass root levels.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary congratulated the elected members and urged upon them to meet the expectations of people and take the developmental scenario to new heights in Bandipora town.
He said the election of municipal bodies not only decentralise powers but will also make people active partners in developmental activities. He said the people will have more ease in getting their issues resolved after the formation of municipal committee.
Dr Choudhary assured full cooperation to the Municipal Committee to address the local issues and said that the officers will have a close coordination with the newly elected body for smooth functioning of the administration. He said funds will be no constraint for the municipal committees or upcoming Panchayats and will be released soon for implementation of various developmental activities in the town.
SP Bandipora also congratulated the newly elected body and assured full cooperation to the body to ensure smooth conduct of business in the town.