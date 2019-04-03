Congress manifesto against national interests: Sethi

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Minister, and Spokesperson of BJP J & K Priya Sethi said that the manifesto released by the Congress was “against the national interests”.

As per a statement she added that NC, Congress, PDP are “all together responsible for disturbance in the Valley and for Jammu discrimination too”.

She said that as from last 70 years they never tried to solve the issues excepting getting power. “But now they stand exposed before Kashmiri people as well as before Jammuties who have never supported pro-pak,pro-separatist leaders.”

“The statement by Ex CM, Omar Abdullah is lowest in politics as he questioned the Indian Constitution and sovereignty and is spitting venom against India like PDP Chief Mahbooba Mufti and Separatists.”

Priya added that Omar Abdullag should know this that PIL challenging Article 370 is pending in the Court “so he should not confuse Kashmiris for vote bank politics”.

She further said that the two mainstream parties PDP & NC in Kashmir are “losing their identity because of false promises to people”. “Now they are speaking like separatists who want Azadi .”

“Most unfortunate is the statements of NC leaders of Jammu who even knowing everything are trying to show that they don’t know anything.They should leave party over this statement of their leader otherwise future generations will never forgive them.”

On Congress manifesto, she said, that “new India is well aware that Congress actually promises only as they have been in power for 5-6 decades and is also in power now in some states but do nothing,”

“In this manifesto they have called to amend AFSPA, which will deprive the forces of immunity and Congress manifesto also mentioned to abolish the sedition law if voted to power which totally exposed the real face of congress and their manifesto is totally against National Interests.”