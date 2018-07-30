Congress leadership holds discussions with party deputations

Mir exhorts cadre to work for development
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) as part of its Assembly Wise review of Organizational Activities, Affairs and other issues pertaining to socio-political scenario held, threadbare discussions with various deputations at Congress Party Headquarters Srinagar on Sunday and exhorted the party workers to serve people to the best of their ability.
The deputations from Bandipora led by Former Minister and MLA Usman Majeed held detailed discussions with PCC President G A Mir and other senior leaders of the party, briefing the leadership about the present prevailing situation in District Bandipora.
Former minister and senior leader Tariq Hamid Karra, MLA Haji Ab. Rashid Dar and party vice president Mohammad Anwar Bhat were present on this occasion, and addressed the deputations of party workers.
The deputations from Sonawari led by Imtiyaz Parray, Kangan led by Aijaz Sheikh and Ganderbal led by Gh Mohammad Ganie and Sahil Farooq apprised the leadership of the problem confronting people, on the ground “due to failures of previous PDP BJP regime”, saying that people felt betrayed and exploited by the opportunist alliance between them (PDP-BJP).
They said the ground situation not only in their respective constituencies, but in the entire Jammu and Kashmir is worrisome, as that, there is a great disillusionment among the masses “due to the betrayal on the part of previous PDP-BJP combine, who ruled the State for 3 ½ years, but could not even fulfill a single promise they had made to people”.
The deputations also sought redressal of the grievances confronting people in respect of development at grass roots level and submitted detailed memorandum to the leadership seeking resolution of the problems confronting people.
Speaking on the occasion, G A Mir told the deputations that Congress Party feels concerned about the difficulties confronting people and will highlight the grievances of people for resolution.
He said that the developmental scenario started by UPA I & UPA II has come to standstill due to “wrong policies” adopted by PDP and BJP in the state.
Mir also exhorted the Party works to remain steadfast to serve the people, for the fact, “Congress Party is an instrument of service to the people and it will continue to remain committed to the cause of fighting for equal rights of people of all the three regions of the State”.