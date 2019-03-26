Congress leader likely to join BJP in Modi rally

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former minister and senior Congress leader Sham Lal Sharma is likely to join Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Akhnoor on March 28.

Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Akhnoor on March 28 to kick start election campaign for BJP candidate for Jammu-Poonch seat Jugal Kishore.

“Sham had developed differences within Congress leadership in the State. After the differences, he resigned from the post of senior vice president of JKPCC,” sources close to him said.

They said Sham had differences with state Congress president GA Mir and has accused him of not running the party properly.

Although he had resigned from the post, Sham continued to attend Congress meetings and recently chaired a meeting of Congress workers at Akhnoor.

Sources in Congress said Sham was part of delegation, which met AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Repeated attempts to contact disgruntled Congress leader proved futile.

Meanwhile, 39 candidates filed their nomination papers for Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency.

Among them, NC-Congress candidates Raman Bhalla and Vikramaditya Singh and DSS candidate and former BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh filed their nomination papers today.





