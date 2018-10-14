Congress leader accuses NC of fielding proxy candidates

Noor ul HaqUri:
Senior Congress leader and former minister, Taj Mohi-ud-Din on Saturday accused National Conference of fielding proxy candidates in ongoing urban local bodies elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the so called boycott by the NC is a gimmick and by fielding proxy candidates they are deceiving people of the state.
“Their (NC) candidates contested in Uri elections as proxies. There is no boycott by National Conference. Even the senior most workers of NC were seen taking part in the election preparations,” Taj said.
A total of 30 candidates are in the poll fray for 13 wards of Uri Municipal Committee. 13 independent candidates are contesting the civic polls in Uri while as Congress also has 13 candidates and BJP 4.
“There are no independent candidates in Uri civic polls, they are actually proxies of National Conference,” he said.
Talking to reporters at his Uri residence, Taj said that Urban local body elections are for the betterment of people and people should participate with great enthusiasm.
“The elections are for good roads, proper drainage system, arranging parking lots and other civic amenities. Democracy should flourish and people should participate in the civic polls. The drama of poll boycott won't serve any good to the society,” he added.
Taj said that the difference right now between Congress and National Conference is that Congress workers contested elections by using party symbol while as NC proxies contested by using ‘fake symbol’.
“All the independent candidates have a same symbol “Table”. NC is deceiving people by using proxies,” he added.
Uri Municipal Committee witnessed a huge poll turnover with 2676 voters out of 3552 registered electoral casting their votes in the third phase of Urban Local Bodies Elections.