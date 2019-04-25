Congress, its political partners to become extinct on May 23: Jugal

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader, Jugal Kishore, on Wednesday said that Congress and its political partners will become “extinct” on May 223— the day on which results for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be declared.

As per a statement he said this as he along with District President Baldev Singh Billawaria (Chairman JMC Public, Health & Sanitation) conducted a meeting of District team and other party workers at Trikuta Nagar here.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and BJP State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi at party headquarter were present.

.Jugal Kishore Sharma, while addressing the meeting, expressed his gratitude towards the party workers for their hard work during the election process of Jammu-Poonch Parliament constituency.

“Our party workers have carried on the tradition of self less working during the entire period and he is well aware of that how hard every single worker has worked on ground to achieve the feast. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President Amit Shah and all other senior leaders in the Centre, our State Teams, our District teams, our Mandal teams, our Ward teams, our booth level workers, our Morchas, our all sympathizers who are not holding any official portfolio of the party have worked together for the magnificent and iconic win of party in Parliament elections 2019.”

He said that efforts will yield results on May 23. “ On this day we will be choosing Modi as PM, achieving extinction of Congress and its corrupt partners from political map of India.”

Gupta, in his address, claimed that the people have voted enmasse for BJP in the Jammu-Poonch Parliament Constituency.

He attributed this as the “result of the devotion of BJP leadership at Delhi as well as the dedicated work of Jugal Kishore Sharma as an MP along with all the local party workers for the development of Parliament Constituency”.

Yudhvir Sethi, his address, prompted all the BJP workers to continue the momentum further till next elections of Assembly.

He claimed that the party will repeat the 2014 result in 2019 with drastic enhancements.

“This is the result of golden tradition being carried from top order of BJP to the bottom.”