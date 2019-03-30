About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress, its allies nothing to show as developmental contribution: MoS PMO

Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Friday alleged that Congress and its allies have “nothing to showcase as their development contribution during more than half-a-century of their rule”.
“Since Congress and its allies have nothing to showcase as their development contribution during more than half-a-century of their rule, they try, in vain, to confuse people by raising questions about the works yet to be taken up,” he, as per a statement, said addressing a series of public meetings at different spots including Bashat, Gauri Kund, Sudh Mahadev, Maan Talai and other places in the Chenani Assembly segment,.
He said that many of the projects like Shahpur-Kandi Dam had been “deliberately sabotaged” for the last 40 years by Congress, National Conference (NC) and PDP because of their Kashmir-centric priorities.”
“This policy was revived with the intervention of the Modi Government and now the construction work is going on, which anybody can go and see for himself and which had also been lauded by the Punjab State Congress Government because this project is going to benefit not only Kathua and parts of Udhampur district, but also the Punjab district of Gurdaspur,” he added.
Singh said the credibility of the BJP-led government’s promises for the work in the next five-year term is “borne out by the credibility of the fulfillment of the development proposals initiated in the last five-year term”.
He appealed to the people to vote for BJP “so that more of the development works and national-level projects can be sanctioned for the constituency with the personal patronage and intervention of Prime Minister”.
He claimed that the development activity in the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency, “which was initiated soon after the 2014 election, continued uninterruptedly and tirelessly till the last day before the imposition of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC)”.
“It is testified by the fact that while the very first proposal at the beginning of the five year term was for the construction of Keediyan-Gadhiyal Inter-State Bridge which has since been dedicated to the public, the last order secured from the government at the end of the five year term and just before the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, was to set up eight mobile towers along the International Border (IB) in district Kathua and 3 % reservation for residents of IB, thus setting right the deliberate discrimination done by Congress-NC when they had ordered similar reservation for LoC but not for IB,” he alleged.

“For those who are unable to see the development, we have offered to arrange transport and a Guide so that they may physically themselves visit some of these landmark monuments of development and take a selfie-picture there.”

