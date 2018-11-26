About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Congress in power when 26/11 took place, questions our surgical strikes in Pak: Modi

Press Trust of India

Bhilwara (Rajasthan)

The Congress was in power when the Mumbai attacks took place but questioned the BJP government's surgical strikes in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Monday.

The prime minister was addressing an election rally here on the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 attack when 10 Pakistani militants sneaked into Mumbai, killing 166 people over 60 hours.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said the party doubted his government's surgical strikes, conducted in September 2016. But will commandos carry cameras to provide proof, he asked.

He said his government had responded to militants and Naxals in their own language.

The prime minister added that the Congress calls Naxals revolutionaries and then issues them certificates.

The Rajasthan elections will be held on December 7 and the votes counted on December 11.

