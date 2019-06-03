Congress holds ‘review’ meeting in Srinagar

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

After facing defeat in the Parliament polls in Jammu against BJP, the state Congress party Sunday held a ‘review’ meeting here in Srinagar under the leadership of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The meeting was held at Nigeen Club in Srinagar and was attended by senior leaders of the state.

Sources in Congress said that the meeting was organised to review the party's functioning post-election defeat in Jammu and Kashmir seats in the parliament elections.

Though named as ‘Iftaar party’, sources in Congress said the meeting was called to review party's position after elections debacle and discuss the way out to successfully contest coming assembly elections against BJP.

Besides Azad, senior Congress leaders who participated in the meeting include G A Mir, Saif-u-Din Soz, Tariq Hamid Karra, Vikramadatya Singh, Madan Lal Sharma, Mula Ram and others. (KNS)