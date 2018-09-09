Congress holds protest against BJP Govt

Alleges Rafale Fighter deal ‘big scam’
Srinagar:
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today held protest against the wrong policies of BJP-led government in Centre, saying that BJP had compromised on National Security by procuring Rafale Jet Fighters through non-technical firms that too on highest rates, causing huge losses to Govt exchequer.
The JKPCC also alleged that Rafael Fighter deal like demonetization is a one among the big scams of the BJP led Centre government blaming Narrandra Modi for “mess in the country.”
Senior Party Functionaries and workers of District Congress Committee Budgam led by Gulam Nabi Monga MLC & Vice President JKPCC today held a massive protest against the so called Rafale Deal by Centre Government, describing it one among the big scams of Centre Government.
Those who participated in the protest included JKPCC Spokesperson Farooq Andrabi, I/C District President Zahid Hussain Jan, Mohd Akbar Mir, Ruhullah Gazi and other senior Leaders.
Speaking on the occasion Gulam Nabi Monga lashed out at Centre Govt for making compromises on the Nation Security by procuring defence material through non-technical firms to benefit the particular Corporator giant of the Country.
He said the BJP Govt has given lies and deceit to people rather than fulfilling the promise, as a result, there is a large-scale resentment among the people in the entire Country, he added and said that people of the Country have realized that they have been exploited politically by BJP for the sake of coming into Power.