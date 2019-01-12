Congress holds party’s key functionaries meet

Mir urges cadres to gear up for upcoming elections, keep BJP, RSS at bay
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday urged party cadres to gear up for upcoming elections.
The JKPCC held a meeting of senior party functionaries and district presidents of Kashmir region in Srinagar today, which was presided over by senior Congress leader and president, JKPCC, GA Mir.
JKPCC President also addressed a meeting of Mahila Congress activists, councilors; corporators elected in recently held ULB Elections and emphasized them to remain steadfast to serve the people at grass root level. The meeting was organized by Shamema Raina Vice President Mahila Congress.
Addressing the meetings, Mir has said that Congress is a vibrant situation in the State expressing confidence that people in all the three regions of the State have full faith in the progammes and polices of the Congress Party, for the fact, Congress has always taken care of urges and aspirations of the people and never indulged in vote bank politics for the sake of power.
He said Congress has always sacrificed power for people and it will continue to remain committed to address the concerns of the people in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
G.A. Mir took a dig at previous PDP BJP regime for failing to respect the mandate, saying that both the Parties played emotional cards from time to time and misled the people on various counts for the sake of coming into power, but at the sametime, he felt confident that people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected both (PDP BJP), he said.
Mir urged upon the party cadre to remain connected with the people on ground and ensure that problems confronting them (people) are resolved. He also emphasized the cadre to remain enthusiastic and committed to the cause of serving people to the best of their ability, for the fact, Congress has served the people and it will continue to serve them and ensure equitable development of all the three regions in the state. On this occasion he also cautioned about the designs of BJP RSS, who are desperate enough after losing three heartland states to Congress party. “BJP can go to any extent to mislead people for electoral gains, which have to be countered and defeated in the larger interests of the people,” he said. “People have bitter experience of misrule and mismanagement on the part of previous PDP BJP regime, as a result, there is great disillusionment among the people,” he said, adding “We need to be more enthusiastic and committed to reaching out to and serving people, Mir told Party Cadres, Congress Party is an instrument of service to the people and it has always added priorities to the issue concerning people.” Mir appealed people in all the three regions to remain vigilant and ensure defeat of communal and fascist forces.
Three booked under PSA in Bandipora, shifted to Kotbalwal Jail
Srinagar: Authorities here on Friday booked three persons under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Bandipora district of north Kashmir over their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.
Confirming the PSA, an official said that trio were arrested for their alleged involvement in anti-government activities and was shifted to Kotbalwal jail Jammu.
They were identified as Tawseef Ahmad Lone son of Wali Mohammad Lone a resident of Gundpora Rampora, Abdul Samad Malla alias Samad Inqalabi, a resident of Ganastan and Suhail Ahmad Parrey son of Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Bangar Mohalla Hajin.