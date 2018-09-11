Congress holds massive protest against rising prices of petroleum products

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar September 10:
Congress on Sunday held a massive protest demonstration on Monday over unabated rising prices on petroleum products in the Country.
Led by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President GA Mir, a large number of senior congress leaders and workers held a protest demonstration at Party Office MA Road and marched towards the TRC (Srinagar) raising slogans against Fuel Loot by Modi Govt carrying banners and play cards.
Prominent among them include Former PCC President Peerzada Mohammad Syed, Former Minister Taj Mohi U Din, MLC Vice President Gulam Nabi Monga, Vice President Mohammad Anwar Bhat, MLC Mohd Muzaffar Parray, Spokesperson Farooq Andrabi, General Secretaries Surinder Singh Channi, Shameema Iqbal, Senior Leaders, Gulam Nabi Mir Lasjan, Abdul Gani Khan, Abid Kashmiri, District Presidents Irfan Naqib, Zahid Hussain Jan, Imtiyaz Parray, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Sahil Farooq and Tariq Tenga, Shameema Raina, G.A. Gujree, Nissar Mundoo, Kadfeen Chowdhary, Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday, Mohd Yousuf Bhat, Abdul Rehman Magrey, Gulam Mohd Ganie, Imtiyaz Khan, Maroof Ahmad Wani, Amir Rasool, Mir Rovais, Ruhulla Gazi, Farhat Qureshi, Saira, Zahid Bashir and others.
Accusing the Modi government of keeping the country in dark over unabated rise on petroleum/gas products President JKPCC GA Mir, said that “This protest was an expression of complete failure of the government on the pressing issues containing the price rise o/gas products
Mir said the price of Crude oil was $107.09/barrel on May 16.2014 while the present price of international crude is $73/barrel, nearly 40% the price during Congress UPA. Still, the petrol /Diesel price continue to skyrocket at higher level during Modi Govt. instead of reducing the excise and taxes on petroleum products, Modi Govt has preferred not to touch the taxes imposed to reduce the petroleum prices.
He said the horrific taxes being levied by the Modi govt has resulted in skyrocketing petrol, Diesel and Cooking gas prices, while as the Govt has already collected over Rs. 11 lack Cr as taxes in the last 52 month by cheating the common people of this country and by demolishing their budget and their house hold income.
Similarly, demonstrations were held in Qazigund, which was led by MLA Devsar Mohd Amin Bhat, Senior Leader of the Kulgam District participated in the protest.
In Anantng the protest demonstration were led by General Secretary JKPCC Hilal Ahmad Shah and District President Gh. Mohi u din Bhat. MLA Shangus Gulzar Ahmad Wani also participated, the protest demonstration was held in Kupwara which was led by District Haji Farooq Mir.