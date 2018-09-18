Congress has receded into oblivion; BJP has disappointed people of Jammu: JKNPP

‘Party to contest in all 75 wards in Municipal polls’
‘Party to contest in all 75 wards in Municipal polls’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Monday claimed that Congress having receded into the oblivion during the last four years and the role of “BJP had disappointed the people of Jammu”.
According to a statement, party chairman, Harsh Dev Sing, claimed that the disappointment among the people was to the “extent that their faith in the political system had been largely shattered”.
Announcing to field candidates in all 75 wards of Jammu Municipal Corporation in the upcoming urban local bodies polls, Singh appealed various sections of society particularly the youth, students, the intelligentsia, traders, employees to vote.
“Support NPP in the said elections to uphold Dogra pride and honour,” he added.
“Having experimented with BJP, Congress, NC and PDP and given them ample opportunities to prove their concern for Jammu, the people of Dogra land were an extremely demoralized lot today,” Singh claimed.
He claimed that people were now eagerly looking forward towards his party.
“It was for the first time that Panthers Party had decided to contest all the seats of corporations in JMC Jammu in view of the peoples’ requests pouring in on day to day basis from various wards and tremendous response being shown by the urban electorates who were coming forward as volunteers in huge numbers to support the party,” he claimed.
He said that NPP had announced calendar of public meetings to be held in various wards with alternate teams going for door to door campaign to highlight the struggle of the party for the cause of Jammu.
“It has been a kind of 24x7 struggle during the last four years with NPP vociferously agitating and relentlessly fighting for the issues of Dogras in Jammu, Kashmir as well as in New Delhi,” he added.