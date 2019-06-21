Congress has legacy of serving people equally: Mir

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Says peace, development in JK top priorities for party

Stating that Congress Party will continue to remain committed to work for the overall development of JK, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has said that it (Congress Party) in power or out of power feels duty bound to serve the people to the best of its ability.

Mir also said that Party respects the urges and aspirations of the people, while having the legacy of serving the people, equally.

In a statement, JKPCC president, Mir hit out at BJP government at Centre over doing mere lip service to people in JK in respect of employment, development or security situation, which has deteriorated to a largest extent in a valley, resulting in common people were suffering immensely, besides there has been huge losses to the state economy, traders, education and other business class in JK.

Mir said Congress Party feels concerned over the prevailing situation and urges upon Centre government to take effective measures to ensure safety, security & development of common people, besides ensuring congenial atmosphere in valley. The uncertainty especially in south Kashmir was the outcome of wrong policies of previous coalition government in JK, Mir said.

Mir also emphasized the Centre to initiate the process of development, which had been started by the UPA I and UPA II, but due to the wrong policies of previous of previous State and Centre governments, the developmental scenario in the J&K has got derailed resulting in the JK has suffered immensely on this count. Mir added.

He also said that the Congress State leadership is meeting shortly to debate and discuss various issues of public importance, the peace & developmental scenario in all the three regions shall also come under discussion, the party will also hold discussions on organizational matters, besides devising a strategy to deal with the challenges.