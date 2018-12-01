Congress hails Northern Railways

Calls it a ‘step in right direction’, relief for frontier Kupwara district
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday described extending of Railway line to Kupwara district as a “step in right direction.”
Commenting on the extending of Railway line to Kupwara District the JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir has expressed satisfaction over extending Railway line to North Kashmir—hoping that this decision would provide a respite to people of North Kashmir especially to those who used to travel to other districts on daily basis in one way or the other. This step will also boost the trade in North Kashmir. Mir said Northern Railway should take more effective steps to extend the Railway line to other areas particularly to Jammu Poonch and Chenab valley, as that will ensure a big respite to people of Jammu Division.
Hurriyat (G) stages protest against ‘human rights violations’
Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference (G) on Friday organized a protest march at Hyderpora in uptown Srinagar against the “gross human rights violations” committed allegedly by Indian forces across Jammu and Kashmir.
The protestors, displayed placards and banners to highlight their demands to safeguard their political and civil rights with reference to the “movement for right to self-determination.” Senior members of Majlis Shoora and other representatives who participated in the protest march include Devender Singh Beha, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash and Syed Imtiyaz Haider among other activists.
Addressing the gathering, Hurriyat leaders accused forces of resorting to “repression and mayhem in Jammu and Kashmir.” They alleged that it, however has failed to yield any “positive” results for them.
“Through the elongated period of ordeal and barbarism since 1947, India is currently facing a powerful people’s political movement for right to self-determination in every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.”