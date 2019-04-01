Congress fighting against divisive, exploitative forces: Saroori

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKPCC Vice President and former Minister, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori on Sunday said that his party was “fighting against divisive and exploitive forces, which are hell bent to destroy love and harmony not only in the state”.

The Senior Congress, as per a statement, was addressing a public rally at Thathri.

Addressing the gathering, Saroori sought mandate of the people for Congress candidate “to accelerate developmental activities in remotest and far-flung areas”.

“Congress was committed to counter and defeat divisive forces tooth and nail and would always work for development of Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of any caste, colour or religion.”

Claiming that there was “huge corruption” in Raffle deal, Saroori claimed that Congress party would win both parliamentary seats from Jammu Division.

Urging the people of the Inderwal constituency to vote decisively, Saroori claimed that Congress government from 2002 to 2014 “gave a new paradigm of development and governance to the state which was characterised by all-round and equitable development, efficiency, transparency and people-friendly image”.

“Many projects started during Congress Government are still incomplete due to BJP failure”, he said.

“It is this, the very heart and soul of J&K that we are fighting to protect in this election, from those who seek to change it, and to divide us. We want unity. They want to impose uniformity.”