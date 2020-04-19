Congress expresses concern over deteriorating condition of stranded Kashmiris

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Monga urges administration to take immediate steps for bringing them back

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and former MLC G N Monga today expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of stranded Kashmiris outside due to COVID-19 lockdown and urged the administration t take immediate steps for bringing them back home.

In a statement to press issued here he said thousands of Kashmiris which includes, students, labourers, traders, critically ill patients and their attendants are struck in different parts of the country, especially north India. The miseries of these stranded people amid coronavirus pandemic and lockdown have worsened.

“Even those who are stranded in Jammu are not being permitted to get back home. They are stranded in their own state, but irony is that the government is not able to bring them back, while several states have sent buses to evacuate stranded passengers from other states. Special transport arrangements must be made for them and after their return, due COVID protocols must be followed,” Monga demanded.

He also expressed serious concern over reports of Kashmiri labourers being attacked in Himachal Pradesh. “At a time when the attention of whole world is to combat the deadly virus, some fanatics are targeting Kashmiris which is unfortunate and highly condemnable. It is duty of the government to ensure safety and security of Kashmiris stranded outside J&K,” the Congress leader urged.

He said the government has announced food and shelter for the stranded labourers, but ground reports reveal that these workers are facing scarcity of food and shelter. “They have exhausted their earnings and are facing immense difficulties. A lot of them don’t have much money and can’t access anymore. There is no work available for them to earn. Some of these stranded labourers are surviving on one meal a day and others are completely at the mercy of expected good Samaritans,” he said.

“At a time when the entire country is fighting a global pandemic from inside their homes, with their families, these poor people should not be left to rot in faraway places where there is shortage of food and even water,” Monga added.

The Congress leader also said that due to rising temperatures in most of the states outsides J&K, the stranded Kashmir are facing another crisis. “Without undermining the efforts to combat COVID-19, a serious view should be taken to facilitate the return of these stranded persons. Recent guidelines by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs are disappointing and they need a review so that process for return of this sizable section of population is addressed,” he said.