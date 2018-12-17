About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Congress defers meetings in south Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 16:

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has deferred the Party meetings that were scheduled to be held in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag Districts from December 17, in view of the civilian casualties in Pulwama.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the party spokesperson said that the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, expressing deep sorrow and grief, over the civilian causalities besides injuries to dozens in Pulwama has decided to defer the Party programs in four districts of south Kashmir Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam Districts.
They party while strongly condemning the killings in strongest words has sought an immediate end to civilian killings.

