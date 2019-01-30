About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Congress condoles demise of Fernandes

Published at January 30, 2019 01:17 AM 0Comment(s)219views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 29:

The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has condoled the demise of veteran leader and former Defence Minister George Fernandes and conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
In the condolence message, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President G.A. Mir Tuesday has expressed profound grief over the passing away of former Defence Minister George Fernandes and described his demise as a great loss to the nation.
He paid right tributes to former Defence Minister and praised him for his leadership qualities. Mir said he was a man of integrity.
G.A. Mir conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and sympathized with them. He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.




