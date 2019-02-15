Congress condemns, terms attack ‘gruesome’

Srinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has condemned the attack on CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Lethpora area in Pulwama—leaving many troopers dead.
In a statement issue here, the party spokesperson “it is an inhuman attack on the part of attacker and conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved families of slain CRPF personnel.”
The spokesperson has condemned the suicide attack on CRPF Personnel and blamed Centre Govt for miserably failing to restore peace in valley, saying that the wrongly policies adopted by the Centre government has vitiated the peace further in Kashmir valley and there was no end to bloodshed. Calling the Awantipora attack as gruesome, the spokesperson conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved families of slain CRPF personnel and sympathized with them.
Deeply pained by cowardly act of militants: Sajad Lone
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference chief, Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday condemned the attack on CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Lethpora area in Pulwama—leaving many troopers dead.
“I strongly condemn the cowardly militant attack on CRPF convoy in Lethpora today,” in a statement issued here, Lone said. “I am deeply disturbed by this senseless act of violence. My heart goes out for the families of CRPF men killed in the attack and pray for speedy recovery of the injured soldiers,” he said.