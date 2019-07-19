Congress condemns killing of police personnel in Bijbehera

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has strongly condemned the attack on JKP Personnel Farooq Ahmad Dar, leading to his death.



The Party described the incident as mindless and shameful act on the part of killers.



In a statement issued on Friday, the JKPCC spokesperson expressed anguish over the killing of JKP Personnel Farooq Ahmad Dar in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir and strongly condemned the "shameful act of killing".



The spokesperson conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved family of Farooq Ahmad Dar and asked the authorities to ascertain the identity of the killers for severe punishment





