Congress condemns attack on party leaders

March 23, 2019 |

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has condemned attack on PCC General Secretary & Chairman Anantnag Municipal Committee Hilal Ahmad Shah on Friday—urging government to ascertain the identity of the attackers.

In a statement issued here, president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, while condemning the attack expressed serious concern over the attempt on the life of PCC General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah in which he has narrow escape leaving his personnel Security Guard serious injured.

He said the attack on Hilal Ahmad Shah amounts to silencing the genuine voices before the polling in Anantnag parliamentary constituency and described the attack as dastardly, mindless.

He asked the government to investigate the incident of firing on congress leader to ascertain the identity of the attackers for severe punishment.

“Attack on Hilal Ahmad Shah was a deliberate attempt to scuttle the movement of Congress leaders in Anantnag, which has to be investigated and the identity of attackers must ascertain,” Mir said. “Congress Party demands adequate Security Cover to its leaders to ensure their safety,” Mir said, adding “Congress party will not be cowed down by such attacks; it will continue to work for the wellbeing and development of the people.”