Congress condemns assault on Photojournalists

Yawar HussainSrinagar
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) while expressing anguish, on Tuesday condemned the incident wherein photojournalists were injured while covering the clashes in Heff Shirmal Shopian.
In a statement issued today, State Congress President G.A. Mir described it as as "unacceptable, deplorable, and extremely unfortunate", saying that the journalists were performing their legitimate duties and the assault on them amounts to curbing freedom of press.
"I express my serious concern over this unfortunate incident and pray for speedy recovery of the injured journalists, but at the sametime, I emphasize State Government to investigate the matter to fix responsibility of this unfortunate incident," G.A. Mir said.