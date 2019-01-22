About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Congress condemns assault on Photojournalists

Published at January 22, 2019


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) while expressing anguish, on Tuesday condemned the incident wherein photojournalists were injured while covering the clashes in Heff Shirmal Shopian.

In a statement issued today, State Congress President G.A. Mir described it as as "unacceptable, deplorable, and extremely  unfortunate", saying that the journalists were performing their legitimate duties and the assault on them amounts to curbing freedom of press.

"I express my serious concern over this unfortunate incident and pray for speedy recovery of the injured journalists, but at the sametime, I emphasize State Government to investigate the matter to fix responsibility of this unfortunate incident," G.A. Mir said.

