Congress concerned over prevailing situation in south Kashmir, condemns Anantnag attack

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has expressed serious concern and anguish over the Anantnag attack—saying that the mishandling of the situation by the Centre and State Government was responsible for volatile situation in South Kashmir.

While expressing serious concern over the deadliest attack in Anantnag, the JKPCC, spokesperson described it as “mindless and cowardice,” in which three CRPF personnel have reportedly loss their lives.

Condemning the attack strongly, the Spokesperson said that the attack was the outcome of wrong policies of BJP Govt at Centre while having failed to restore peace and normalcy in valley. The Spokesperson conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved families of forces personnel and sympathized with them.