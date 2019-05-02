Congress committed to protect rights of labour class: Saroori

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori described the labour class as the “backbone of development and economic progress”.

As per a statement, Saroori who was the chief guest in a function organised by Indian National Trade Union Congress at Kishtwar in observance of the May Day claimed that the Congress was committed to the welfare and protecting rights of the labour class of the country.

A large number of labour leaders of the organisation, affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress, participated in the deliberations, the statement read.

“Congress has all along espoused the cause of labour class and strived for their welfare. The crucial role played by labourers in shaping the public movement in India as elsewhere in the world decades ago is worth acknowledging. Labour force are the builders of nation and catalyst of socio-economic transformation,” he added.

He claimed that Congress will “always strive for seeking restoration of labour rights and implementation of welfare schemes to uplift their socio-economic conditions”.

Saroori called for initiation of short and long term measures for economic emancipation and empowerment of the labour class with special focus on education of their children apart from health care.

He also expressed grave concern over rising prices and said that this impacts directly the labour class and there is need to be earnestly looked into by the government. “The issues interalia included enhancement of minimum wages, release of pending DA in public sector and private sector, pension benefits to the public sector employees, implementation of SRO-43 in public sector and other things should be looked into,” he added.