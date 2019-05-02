About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress committed to protect rights of labour class: Saroori

 Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori described the labour class as the “backbone of development and economic progress”.

As per a statement, Saroori who was the chief guest in a function organised by Indian National Trade Union Congress at Kishtwar in observance of the May Day claimed that the Congress was committed to the welfare and protecting rights of the labour class of the country.
A large number of labour leaders of the organisation, affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress, participated in the deliberations, the statement read.

“Congress has all along espoused the cause of labour class and strived for their welfare. The crucial role played by labourers in shaping the public movement in India as elsewhere in the world decades ago is worth acknowledging. Labour force are the builders of nation and catalyst of socio-economic transformation,” he added.
He claimed that Congress will “always strive for seeking restoration of labour rights and implementation of welfare schemes to uplift their socio-economic conditions”.

Saroori called for initiation of short and long term measures for economic emancipation and empowerment of the labour class with special focus on education of their children apart from health care.
He also expressed grave concern over rising prices and said that this impacts directly the labour class and there is need to be earnestly looked into by the government. “The issues interalia included enhancement of minimum wages, release of pending DA in public sector and private sector, pension benefits to the public sector employees, implementation of SRO-43 in public sector and other things should be looked into,” he added.

 

 

 

Latest News

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

May 01 | Agencies
Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

May 01 | Agencies
Dismissed BSF jawan

Dismissed BSF jawan's nomination papers rejected

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

May 01 | Riyaz Bhat
15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

May 01 | Agencies
BJP disapprove Sena

BJP disapprove Sena's demand for ban on Burqas

May 01 | Agencies
PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

May 01 | Javid Sofi
Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

May 01 | Agencies
New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

May 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

May 01 | RK Online Desk
UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

May 01 | Javid Sofi
China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress committed to protect rights of labour class: Saroori

              

 Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori described the labour class as the “backbone of development and economic progress”.

As per a statement, Saroori who was the chief guest in a function organised by Indian National Trade Union Congress at Kishtwar in observance of the May Day claimed that the Congress was committed to the welfare and protecting rights of the labour class of the country.
A large number of labour leaders of the organisation, affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress, participated in the deliberations, the statement read.

“Congress has all along espoused the cause of labour class and strived for their welfare. The crucial role played by labourers in shaping the public movement in India as elsewhere in the world decades ago is worth acknowledging. Labour force are the builders of nation and catalyst of socio-economic transformation,” he added.
He claimed that Congress will “always strive for seeking restoration of labour rights and implementation of welfare schemes to uplift their socio-economic conditions”.

Saroori called for initiation of short and long term measures for economic emancipation and empowerment of the labour class with special focus on education of their children apart from health care.
He also expressed grave concern over rising prices and said that this impacts directly the labour class and there is need to be earnestly looked into by the government. “The issues interalia included enhancement of minimum wages, release of pending DA in public sector and private sector, pension benefits to the public sector employees, implementation of SRO-43 in public sector and other things should be looked into,” he added.

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;