Congress committed to protect JK’s special status: Mir

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday said that Congress was committed to committed to “protect” special status of the state.

Addressing series of election rallies in YK Pora and Dooru in south Kashmir, Mir who is also party candidate from Anantnag Lok Sabha segment has appealed the people to vote for Congress Party to ensure overall development and protection of special status of Jammu and Kashmir State.

Addressing series of election rallies G.A. Mir told the gathering that the upcoming Parliamentary Elections was the best opportunity for the people to strengthen the secular forces both in the Country and State and sought votes for Congress Party to ensure overall development of the State, besides ensuring that communal and fascist forces are defeated miserably.

He said “victory of Congress Party in the upcoming elections amounts to safeguarding the secular fabric and unity in the Country and State.” “Congress Party feels duty to bound to protect special status of the State, won’t allow anyone to even touch it. Mir cautioned the people about the designs of BJP RSS and their sponsored people, who are in the fray aiming divide people in the upcoming elections.”