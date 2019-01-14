Congress cautions against BJP’s exploitative, divisive politics

Srinagar:
Cautioning people against exploitative and divisive politics being played for electoral gains in the country and state, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Sunday said that “Congress Party is going to win the Lok Sabha elections in the Country and will give a stable Government to people.”
He was addressing a largely attended meeting of party workers in Khanabal Anantnag, today.
Senior Party Leaders Farooq Andrabi, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Ghulam Mohi u Din Bhat also addressed the meeting and urged the workers to work hard and strengthen the Party further from grass roots level.
JKPCC, President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir while addressing the gathering workers said that he takes opportunity of the meeting to appeal people in all the to rise to the occasion to defeat the exploitative and divisive politics on the part of BJP RSS and other forces in the State, which are desperate enough for power. He cautioned that BJP RSS and others forces could go to any extent to mislead people on different counts for electoral gains, but we need to counter and defeat them miserably in the large interests of the people both in the Country and State. Mir said the ruling dispensation at Centre and previous regime in the State have done enough damage to the peace and development of the country especially in J&K State, resulting in deep alienation among the people, who feel betrayed and cheated by the PDP BJP coalition.
“The promises made to people during 2014 elections by BJP & PDP have fallen flat, not even a single promise was fulfilled, rather the contradiction in their approach and subsequent u turns, from time to time pushed the State to a darkest era,” Mir said. “The losses caused to peace and development by previous PDP BJP Coalition hurts us because Congress Party had done enough to restore confidence among the people and also did it’s utmost to restore peace in the State, but it is sad and unfortunate that the work done by UPA I and UPA II has been undone by the previous regime,” he said, adding “I also reiterate my appeal to people in all the three regions to rise to the occasion to ensure defeat of opportunistic politics being played for electoral gains and ensure victory of Congress Party with a thumping majority in the upcoming Parliamentary and Assembly elections, for the fact, Congress Party only can only give a stable Government both in the State & Country.”