Congress capable enough to overcome challenges:Mir

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress Party is capable enough to overcome the challenges and defeat the malicious campaign unleashed by the adversaries, besides defeating the conspiracies being hatched against the India’s oldest pro people & secular Party (Congress). This was stated by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir while interacting with the Party workers at Omoh Verinag in Anantnag emphasizing the cadres in all the three regions to feel strong and continue to work for the inclusive development of JK and wellbeing of people.

Mir said Congress party has served the people to the best of its ability, nothing can break its resolve to continue to work for the development of the people both in India and JK, the party is India’s oldest pro people and secular party, fully committed to safeguard the secular fabric, diversity and harmony in the country.

“Congress party has faced countless challenges in past, even the efforts have been made, from time to time, to hoodwink the masses against the party, but those designs were thwarted by the leadership and the people of the country in unison, as that, it is the Congress party alone which stands guarantee to unity safety and security of the people,” Mir said.

He said Congress will never compromise on the urges and aspirations of the people. “It will continue to fight against the injustice, inequality and discrimination with full might,” G.A. Mir said.

“Congress Party being an instrument of service will continue to work for the people G.A. Mir added and emphasized the Party workers to gear up for the challenges to defeat the designs of adversaries’ which are hell bent upon to misinform people against the Congress Party inorder to hide their dual standards, wrong policies and failures on all fronts,” Mir said. (KNS)