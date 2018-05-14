Congress ‘capable enough’ to defeat fascist, communal forces: JKPCC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, on Sunday claimed that the Congress party was “capable enough to defeat fascist, communal forces” in India.
According to a statement, Saroori said this during a visit to Sharekh, Kewa, Noor, Jawalapur, Chakroon, Binoon, Patnazi areas of Jamu region.
“Congress alone stands as a guarantee to the secular fabric, diversity and unity in the country and will remain committed to fight and defeat the fascist, communal forces posing a threat to the secular fabric of the country, which is in great danger under BJP-RSS rule,” he said.
“Despite the highhandedness and discrimination by the ruling parties they will never succeed to stop people from raising their heads against the wrong policies of the government,” he said.
He said that Jammu and Kashmir was a symbol of unity and multiplicity. “But since the PDP BJP assumed power, things started worsening and attempts were made to pollute the secular fabric and unity in the State.”
“However, the people of the state being wise enough realized that conspiracies were being hatched to divide people on regional lines. I am confident that people in all the three regions will continue to fight for peace, progress and development,” Saroori added.
According to the statement, on the occasion hundreds of workers from ruling parties BJP and PDP from Bunjwah area of Inderwal constituency joined Congress .
Earlier, while addressing the boycotting students of Government Higher Secondary School Binoon, Bunjwah who were demanding posting of lecturers for Chemistry and Biology in the school, Saroori said that the demand of students was.
He alleged that the government failed to do justice with the Chenab valley. “Many deserving areas have been ignored by the present dispensation (PDP and BJP). We will continue the fight for sanctioning Degree College for these places.”