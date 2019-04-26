Congress can defeat fascist forces: Mir

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Maintaining that Congress party was fully capable enough to defeat the communal and fascist forces both in the country and state hell bent upon to abrogate Special Status granted to J&K, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) & party candidate from Anantnag parliamentary constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has said that Congress Party is fighting present elections against the divisive forces and communal agenda of BJP RSS.

Mir also hit out at opportunist Parties PDP, BJP and others for misleading people on various sensitive issues concerning J&K for electoral gains, saying that the policy of falsehood & deceit adopted by these opportunist parties has made the lives of people in Kashmir impossible and sought people’s support to put an end to the drama being staged by PDP, from time to time to generate sympathy after failing people on all fronts.

This was stated by Mir while addressing various public meetings at Panzgam Nad, Varel Kund in Devsar Assembly Constituency in District Kulgam and appealed the people to remain vigilant about the designs of PDP and other opportunist parties who were fully dependent on falsehood and deceit to exploit people to serve their vested interests, but at the sametime, he (Mir) felt confident that people of south Kashmir and elsewhere in J&K have realized as to what PDP was doing to mislead them again.

He was accompanied by Senior Congress Leaders Haji Ab. Rashid Dar, Mohd Amin Bhat, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Vinod Koul, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Adv Hashim and others.

Asserting that it is the Congress Party, which can protect the Special Status of the J&K State and will ensure equitable development of all the three regions, G. A. Mir lashed out at BJP Chief Amit Shah over repeatedly raking up the issues of Art 370 in his election rallies aiming to mislead people on this count, the fact of the matter remains that BJP cannot even touch it, as that, the Art 370 works as a bridge between State & the Centre, besides that, it has the emotional binding with the people in J&K. Whatever Narinder Modi or Amit Shah say in their rallies for public consumption was far from reality. Both (Modi & Amit Shah) want to change the narrative, which will be defeated tooth and nail, G.A. Mir said.

He said the communal and fascist forces were hell bent upon to divide the people of JK on religious and regional lines, but the Congress being the only unifying force in the Country and State will thwart their designs, Mir said.

Mir also hit out at PDP for ensuring inroads to BJP RSS in the State and said many right thinking people had advised PDP Leadership not to align with the BJP on the basis that this Party has remained hell bent upon to Abrogate Special status for gaining political mileage in the Country, but the PDP leadership turned deaf ear and compromised on their core agenda for the sake of coming into the power, which has disappointed people at large scale, G.A. Mir added and appealed the people to use the opportunity of the present elections to defeat the political exploitation & deceit on the part of PDP and others.

Mir also said PDP was fully responsible for prevailing situation in valley especially in South Kashmir, besides loss of lives and regular incidents of violence because of its betrayal and political exploitation.

Addressing the gathering Ex. MLA Devsar Mohd Amin Bhat said that PDP which ruled the State for three and half years left no stone unturned to loot people especially in South Kashmir, who whole-heartedly supported PDP, but in response to their votes, they were betrayed and failed on every count. He said PDP preferred favouritism, nepotism and corruption by not caring about the rising unemployment, as a result, the youth were feeling dejected, Bhat said.

Among others who were present on this occasion included Zamir Ahmad Mir, Shiraz Ahmad, Amanullah Mantoo,