Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All India Congress Committee (AICC) has called a meeting of Kashmir Policy Planning group in Delhi on Friday, JKPCC said in a statement.



According to AICC, the policy planning group meeting will be held on Friday in New Delhi to discuss the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir State.



The group will also deliberate over the socio-political scenario obtaining in the state.



Apart from other things, the PPG will also deliberate on various issues concerning all three regions of J&K. Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will heading the group, it said.