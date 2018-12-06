Congress, BJP played villains to democracy in J&K: Rana

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 05-
National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and the BJP blaming the parties of “playing villains to democracy” in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per a statement, Rana was addressing a gathering of party leaders and workers to pay homage to Sheikh Abdullah on his 113th birth anniversary at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan.
“The Congress made repeated assaults by conspiring against democratically elected governments in 1953 and 1984, to quote a few, in a bid to weaken democracy in Jammu & Kashmir and the BJP’s recent dubious role will also go as a bad chapter in the annals of democratic history of Jammu and Kashmir,” Rana, as per the statement, said.
He alleged that the conspiracies have all “along failed and the National Conference has, in fact, emerged stronger after every political assault due to support of the people” in all the three regions of the State.
“Now that the elections are round the corner, National Conference will go with renewed strength to the people and shall seek mandate for a strong and stable majority government in the State”, he said, adding that the people want a single-party government as “dispensations with crutches cannot satiate their political, developmental and economic aspirations”.
Urging the cadre to gear up for the elections, Rana claimed that the emergence of a strong National Conference “will steer out the state to peace, prosperity and development”.
He cautioned against conspiracies to divide the people on religious, regional and caste lines. “Maintaining the unity and single entity of Jammu and Kashmir will be a befitting tribute to Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah,” he said.
He emphasized the crucial need of strengthening and sustaining the unity. “No society will progress if its foundations are laid on myopic considerations. This (secular bonding) is the spirit which has all along guided National Conference”, he said while recalling the cherished slogan of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh Itehad raised by Sher-e-Kashmir during most turbulent times.”
Earlier, as per the statement, senior leaders and the party workers paid floral tributes to Sheikh Abdullah and pledged to work for steering Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh as peaceful, progressive and a politically stable state.
The senior leaders, as per the statement, paid recalled his contribution in overall transformation of the State.
The highlight of the day was a seminar on ‘The Legacy of Sher-e-Kashmir’, held for the first time at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, in which young speakers dwelt on various facets of the life, political struggle, sacrifices and role of Late Abdullah.
As per the statement, the leaders were unanimous in acknowledging that the “high point of Sheikh Sahib’s legacy has been inclusiveness, tranquility and harmony between people belonging to various faiths and regions of the State”.
They emphasized the need for carrying forward this legacy to build progressive, secular and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.
“Maintaining secular ethos is the best and befitting tribute to Sheikh Sahib, a towering among tallest of leaders of his times in the sub-continent”, the speakers said and urged the people to foil the machinations of all those conspiring to divide the state.
Describing Sher-e-Kashmir as a “towering leader of his times”, the speakers said his vision and far-sight helped the state to grow as a vibrant entity.
While paying homage to the legendary leaders, , the speakers threw light on various facets of Late Abdullah’s life and recalled his contribution to JK.
The 113th birth anniversary of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah was also observed at all the district headquarters of the Jammu region with local functionaries paying floral tribute to late Abdullah, the statement read.