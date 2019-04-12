About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 12, 2019 |

Congress architect of Art 370, 35A; won’t allow BJP, RSS to scrap it: Mir

 Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and party candidate for Anantnag Parliamentary constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday said Congress won’t allow rightwing BJP and RSS to harm vital Article 370 and 35-A.
Addressing party cadres from Pampore, Tral, Shopian, Wachi and Pulwama at party office, Srinagar, Mir said that was Congress was the architect of architect of Art 370, 35A—urging them to gear up for the upcoming elections in south Kashmir to ensure party’s victory with a thumping majority.
He said that people of people of south Kashmir have decided to ensure the victory of Congress with a thumping majority.
Stating that Congress Party will safeguard the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as promised in its manifesto, G A Mir said that Congress Party has always maintained that Art 370, 35A of the constitution of India was a bridge between Centre and State and no one on earth can tinker with the special status of the State. He said Congress Party was the Architect of Art 370, 35A and will never allow BJP, RSS to harm it.
“Congress cadres and common people to defeat the designs of communal and fascist forces hell bent upon to divide the people to serve the vested interests,” he said.
“Congress will infuse confidence among the people in J&K, who have been facing the hardship due to the misrule and mis-governance by unholy alliance PDP BJP in the State,” Mir said. He expressed confidence that Congress not only in J&K, but in the entire country will do extremely well in the ensuing Parliamentary Elections by defeating BJP RSS miserably, as that, Congress Party has taken the oath to defeat the designs of communal and fascist forces responsible for the chaotic situation in the Country and State and will do everything to safeguard the unity, harmony and brotherhood. Mir told the Party workers to defeat the falsehood and political exploitation by opportunist political party especially the PDP responsible for the damages caused to peace and development in the State, the unholy alliance between north pole and south (PDP BJP) will continue to remain as a big source of alienation among the people for the fact they have vitiated the atmosphere in the State to serve their dirty political ends, he said.
Lashing out at PDP for “betraying” and “backstabbing” people on sensitive issues Mir said “it was their bounden duty to reach out to people to apprise them about the political gimmicks on the part of PDP as this opportunist party have once again started playing with the emotions of people on sensitive issues, but at the sometime,”
Mir also appealed the people of Jammu and Kashmir to remain vigilant about the poll propaganda by PDP, BJP and others and defeat them in the ensuing elections in order to ensure victory of Congress party in the elections. He claimed that it was the Congress party alone which has fought against fascist and communal forces and will continue to remain committed to work as a bridge between different religions an community.

