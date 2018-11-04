Congress appoints Aijaz as Chief whip to Party Corporators

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Nov 3:
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has appointed Aijaz Rasool Bhat, corporator elected from ward 12 of Srinagar Municipal Corporation as chief whip for the upcoming elections in Srinagar Municipal Corporation, with immediate effect. In a statement issued Saturday the JKPCC Spokesperson while confirming this said that Party has appointed Aijaz Rasool Bhat as chief whip for the upcoming elections to the post of Mayor and Dy. Mayor scheduled to be held on 6th of this month.