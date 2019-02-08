Congress announces committees for JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
Congress Friday approved the list of committees of for Jammu Kashmir.
The list, which was approved by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi, was released by the AICC General Secretary K C Venugopai in New Delhi.
The new list includes Coordination Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, Campaign Committee, Publicity Committee and Media Coordination Committee.
Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni has been appointed as Chairperson for the Coordination Committee with other prominent leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Saifuddin Soz, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Tariq Hameed Karra, Taj Mohiuddin along with others. There are a total of 26 members in the committee.
Pradesh Election Committee and Campaign Committee would be headed by JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir with the other members including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Saifuddin Soz, Salman Anees Soz, Tariq Hameed Karra, Taj Mohiuddin, Raman Bhalla, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Vikramaditya Singh and others. There are total of 24 members in the Pradesh Election Committee and 57 members in the Campaign Committee.
Chaudhary Shahnawaz has been appointed as chairperson for the Publicity Committee with 39 other members in the group being Abid Kashmiri, Naseer Ahmad Mir, Mir Iqbal, Pankaj Basotra and others.
Media Coordination Committee would be headed by Ravinder Sharma with other members in the committee being Farooq Andrabi and Vikram Malhotra along with other 24 members.