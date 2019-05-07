About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress alleges NC candidate, PDP workers indulged in bogus voting; seeks repolling

 The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) has alleged that NC candidate Husnain Masoodi and PDP youth leader Waheed-Ur-Rehaman Parra indulged in bogus voting—seeking re-polling at various booth in Pampore and Rajpora constituencies.
The JKPCC Spokesperson has sought repolling at booth No, 4,5,6,78 at BHSS Khrew in Pampore Assembly Segment and at booth No. 113 GHSS Niara in Rajpora Constituency, as the NC Candidate Hussain Masoodi, who belong to Pampore constituency indulged in Bogus Voting, besides bringing in people in vehicles from different location to make them caste Bogus votes on these booths.
The party alleged that the NC candidate and his son Yawar Masoodi also indulged in fighting Congress leader and snatched his mobile and threatened of consequences. “PDPs Waheed Parra who had captured Booth No. 113 at GHSS Naira since today morning used muscle power to overthrow polling agents of Congress Party, besides his close associates beat Congress worker ruthlessly, leaving him grievously injured.”
Congress Party is seeking repolling on these booths and emphasize the Chief Electoral Officer of J&K and concerned returning officer to order repoll to ensure free and fair elections. “The matter has already been reported to concerned Returning Officer, for immediate necessary action,” Spokesperson added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

