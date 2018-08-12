Congress alleges Amit Shah hides fact in election affidavit

Abdul Bari MasoudNew Delhi, Aug 11:
Congress on Saturday attacked ruling BJP chief Amit Shah alleging he “misled” the Election Commission by “suppressing facts about income and asset in his Affidavit. The party alleged that BJP chief did not mention a company known as ‘Kusum Finserv’ in the affidavit. It also presented documents to show that the Shah is allegedly involved in “dubious deals”.
Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh began addressing the media in this fashion here that “this is the second part of the ‘Shahzada’ ( Congress dubs Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah) serial. This serial had hit the screen a few months back and the Producer of this serial is Narendra Modi Ji, Director Amit Shah Ji and the villain of the serial is Jay Amit Shah, son of Shri Amit Shah. Sometimes back its first episode was telecast. Its title was ‘Temple Enterprises’.
He said ‘Temple Enterprises’ closed down after its business took an astronomical leap from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 81 crore and now ‘Kusum Finserev’ has emerged on the scene. ‘Finserv’ is the short form of financial services which is owned by Amit Shah and his wife. A company with a limited liability partnership having a net worth of Rs. 6 crore was given a credit limit of Rs. 95 crore.
Congress leader pointed out that ‘Kusum Enterprises’ availed loan from various Banks and while taking these loans mortgaged two plots of land and a commercial building located in Ahmedabad. The owner of this land is not Jay Shah, but Amit Shah. The son availed a loan of Rs. 95 crore from the banks on the basis of mortgaging the land which was owned by his father. This is the first liability.
He alleged that when Shah filed an election affidavit last year on 24th July 2017 at the time of election for Rajya Sabha,he did not mention this information.
He said the Congress demands to “disclose the secrets behind ‘Kusum Finserv’. Why no action is taken in regard to the business transacted by ‘Kusum Finserv, when questions are raised from time to time against this company.”
Temple Enterprises has closed down and it has now emerged with a new name ‘Kusum Finserv’ which is involved in “equally questionable activities”, he added.
In response to a question whether the loan was given by some private bank or nationalized bank? Ramesh said they were given by Co-operative Bank and Private Bank including Kalupur Cooperative Bank in which Nitin Patel very influential BJP leader and They have also got dealings with Kotak Mahindra.”
To another question as to the credit off-take and how much money they had taken, he said on the basis of the land that was given on lease – in May 2017, he got Rs. 17 crore.
“That is one example of the transaction. So we are not talking of hypothetical transaction, we are talking of actual transaction.”
Ramesh further said that the affidavit is a public document and we have given you a copy of the GIDC letter giving that land on lease as these are two important pieces of information.