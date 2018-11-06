Congress all set to take reigns in Srinagar: Mir

‘Elected members defeated divisive politics of BJP, RSS’
Srinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday said that the upcoming elections in Srinagar Municipal Corporation was a “good opportunity for right thinking elected members of Srinagar district to defeat the divisive politics of BJP RSS.”
In a statement issued here, Mir said that the recently ULB election was a “direct fight between Congress and BJP RSS sponsored candidates.” He expressed confidence that Congress led amalgam is all set to take control of Srinagar Municipal Corporation on 6th of this Month.
Describing the upcoming election in Srinagar Municipal Corporation as a direct fight between Congress led secular amalgam and BJP RSS, Mir said that the “saffron party was a desperate enough to grab power, besides making inroads in Srinagar City with the support of their alliance partner, but the secular amalgam led by Congress will defeat them.”
He said “BJP, RSS is desperate enough to erode the authority of democratic institutions in the state to serve their vested interests, besides exhibiting their existence, but the matter of fact is that Saffron party has no base in Srinagar City and fielded it’s sponsored candidate in corporations elections.”
He blamed BJP RSS for erosion of democratic Institutions in the country cautioning the elected Corporators about the divisive politics of Saffron Party. He also urged them to ensure defeat of BJP Sponsored Candidates. He reiterated his appeal to all secular and right thinking people to rise to the occasion to defeat of BJP RSS and their alliance partner inorder to ensure that the democratic institutions in the State are not erode by the Saffron Party, he added and said that Congress Party will continue to fight against the divisive politics of BJP RSS.