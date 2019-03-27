Congress advocates for crushing militancy

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Any decision to curb it won’t be opposed by party: Mir

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Tuesday advocated for crushing militancy in Jammu and Kashmir—assuring that any decision in this regard won’t be opposed by the party.

Talking to local news gathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS), Mir said “Our party will never oppose any decision that will be taken to crush the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He said that the party’s candidates from two constituencies in Jammu will emerge victorious.

“The votes on the two Lok Sabha seats will convert this time and the party is hopeful of emerging victorious on the two seats in Jammu,” he added.

Referring to a query, Mir said, “Congress won’t oppose any move which is taken to cur or crushing militancy in Jammu and Kashmir but the NDA government has failed to take any step in last five years and the decisions in this regard are being taken when the elections are nearer,” he said.

Reacting to NC’s LS candidate from Bla constituency, Muhammad Akbar Lone’s statement, Mir said, “Lone has made such kind of statement from the constituency where NC-Congress has not entered into bonhomie, therefore it is upto NC leadership to decide anything regarding Lone’s statement,” he added.

About alliance in assembly elections, JKPCC chief said, “We have entered into bonhomie for LS polls. Any decision regarding assembly polls will be taken after the culmination of parliamentary polls.”

Earlier in a presser, Mir said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has taken a bold step by announcing Rs 72,000 per year to the downtrodden families of the country. “Rs 6000 per month will be given to almost 5 crore downtrodden families of the country,” he said.

He also said that NDA government pursued the schemes of UPA government, saying that they only changed the names of schemes. Mir further said that Congress if voted to power will waive off the debts of farmers.

