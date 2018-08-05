Congress a unifying force in India, JK: Mir

Rising KashmirSrinagar July 4.
Describing Congress Party as a unifying in India & State and "vibrant situation in all the three regions of the State", the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir today said that Congress Party is capable enough to defeat the communal and fascist forces harming the age-old tradition of brotherhood and unity in the Country.
Mir also emphasized the Party Cadres to remain vigilant to defeat the false propaganda unleashed by BJP against Congress Party aiming to divert the attention of the people from its failures on all counts.
Mir was addressing various Party delegations comprising at Party Headquarters Srinagar, who apprised him about the current political scenario in their respective Assembly constituencies.
On this occasion Former Minister Taj Mohi U Din, MLA Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, MLC Gulam Nabi Monga, Mohd Anwar Bhat Vice Presidents, MLA Mohd Amin Bhat, Former Minister Raman Matoo, Shoiab Nabi Lone Ex MLA, Gen Secretary Shamema Iqbal, Irfan Naqib, Farooq Ahmad Bhat District Presidents, Abdul Gani Khan, Waseem Ahmad Shalla and others.
The delegation from Devsar Led by MLA Mohd Amin Bhat briefed the Leadership of the multiple issues concerning people, particularly the current socio-political scenario obtaining in South Kashmir.
He also apprised the leadership of discriminatory approach adopted by the previous PDP led Govt, saying that PDP leaders left no stone unturned muzzle the voice of opponents, as a result, the developmental scenario in Devsar constituency suffered immensely.
The Party delegation for Habbakadal Srinagar also called on Party Leadership bring them about the organization affairs and activities.
Speaking on the occasion, G.A. Mir said that Centre Govt and previous PDP BJP unholy alliance in the State will continue to remain the source behind current political instability in the State, as a result, the situation has deteriorated very badly.
He expressed serious concern over the losses caused to State especially Valley due to the continuous disturbances, as a result, the developmental scenario came to the standstill, the process of development in the State started by UPA I and UPA II has been affected badly due to the opportunist politics on the Party of PDP & BJP.
Referring to the special status of the State, G. A. Mir said constitutional provision protecting the State subject Laws guaranteed under Art 35 A is a permanent Law, which cannot be diluted, there will be large scale uprising fraught with serious consequences, in case any adverse decision is taken, G.A. Mir warned Centre Govt.
He also emphasized the workers to work hard for strengthening the Congress Party further, as that, Congress is an instrument of service to the people and it will continue to work for wellbeing of the people.