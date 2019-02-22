Congrats for Seoul peace prize but denounce attacks on Kashmiris in India: Mehbooba to Modi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday congratulared Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being conferred with the Seoul peace prize and asked him to denounce the attacks on Kashmiris in India.
“Congratulations to the PM on winning the Seoul Peace prize. But sir, back home in India we are still waiting for you to denounce the vicious attacks on Kashmiris throughout the country. But what hope does one have when even a Guv can make incendiary comments & get away with it?”Mufti wrote on Twitter.
Kashmiris have been facing attacks in various States following Pulwama Fidayeen aattack that left 40 CRPF men dead.
Modi was conferred the 14th Seoul Peace Prize at a function in the Korean capital on Friday.
Mufti expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court order asking States to take action against the threats to Kashmiris.. “Relieved about the SC order to ensure Kashmiri students based outside J&K are not harassed or face social boycott. Shameful that the honourable judiciary took decisive action where others conveniently turned a blind eye,” Mufti tweeted.