Cong wins Banihal, BJP Batote

Ramban gives fractured mandate
Rising Kashmir NewsRamban, Oct 20:
Congress won Banihal, the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Batote while Ramban gave a fractured mandate in the municipal polls.
In Ramban, of the 21 seats, Congress secured 10 seats and BJP six whereas independents won four seats.
In municipal committee Banihal, all the seven wards were won by Congress candidates.
In municipal committee Batote, of the seven municipal wards, BJP won four whereas independent candidates registered victory in two wards while Congress won one.