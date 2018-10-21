About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Cong wins Banihal, BJP Batote

Published at October 21, 2018 12:22 AM 0Comment(s)348views

Ramban gives fractured mandate


Rising Kashmir News

Ramban, Oct 20:

 Congress won Banihal, the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Batote while Ramban gave a fractured mandate in the municipal polls.
In Ramban, of the 21 seats, Congress secured 10 seats and BJP six whereas independents won four seats.
In municipal committee Banihal, all the seven wards were won by Congress candidates.
In municipal committee Batote, of the seven municipal wards, BJP won four whereas independent candidates registered victory in two wards while Congress won one.

 

 

