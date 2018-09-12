Cong to take final call on poll participation today

Cong leaders apprise Guv about concerns on ULB elections
Cong leaders apprise Guv about concerns on ULB elections
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 11:
The State Congress would take a final call over participation in the Panchayat and Municipal elections on Wednesday.
The party’s Vice president, G N Monga said the party would be taking the final call over their participation in the Panchayat and Municipal elections tomorrow.
He said two meetings were held in a day by the party leadership to discuss the ground situation and the atmosphere for the polls.
“It was decided that the decision over the participation of polls will be made public on Wednesday. We also met Governor to discuss the situation on ground for the conduct of polls,” Monga said.
A delegation of Congress led by state president G A Mir met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here, today.
The delegation members discussed with Governor about their concerns relating to the upcoming Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls.
The two leading political parties of the State – National Conference and Congress – have already decided to boycott the polls till Government of India clears its stand on Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of the State.
A Rajbhavan spokesman said the Congress leaders apprised Governor about various development needs of their respective areas and overall equitable development of all the three regions of the State.
“Malik emphasized the importance of empowerment of people through establishment of local self-governing institutions which will strengthen democratic framework at the grass root level and ensure direct participation of people in the development programmes of their villages and towns,” he said.
Besides Mir, the Congress delegation comprised Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Vaqar Rasool Wani, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Peerzada Mohammad Syed, Tariq Hamid Karra, Taj Mohi U din, Farooq Andrabi, Surinder Singh Channi, Mrs. KhemlataWakhloo, Abdul Gani Khan and Nissar Mundo. (Additional inputs from KNS)