Cong slams govt over attacks in J&K, demands answer for 'intel failure'

June 19, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Congress hit out at the Centre on Wednesday over the deaths of forces personnel in recent militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Modi government will have to answer for the "intelligence failure".



Four personnel have been killed in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir -- Major Ketan Sharma, Rifleman Anil Kumar Jaswal, Havildar Amarjeet Kumar and Naik Ajit Kumar -- Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.



In all, 10 personnel were killed over the last week, he added.



"I salute their sacrifice for the motherland," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.



Two forces personnel were killed and several injured in a militant attack on an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, he said.



"This is completely a big intelligence failure of the government," the Congress leader said in another tweet.



He pointed out that five personnel were killed in an attack on CRPF personnel in Anantnag last week, and asked whether any lesson was learnt.