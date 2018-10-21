Cong seeks independents’ support to keep BJP out of SMC

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 20:
The state Congress Saturday urged all independent candidates, who won elections from different wards of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, to join them to keep rightwing BJP away from the city.
Addressing a Press Conference here, state Congress chief G A Mir said his party is open to secular-minded people joining hands with them to keep away communal forces from Srinagar.
“The independent candidates, groups or proxy candidates from any other party, who have secular thinking should ensure that there is no BJP mayor for Srinagar,” he said.
Mir appealed all the winning independent candidates to join secular Congress.
“In 2005, we won only 8 seats in city. But this time, we have won majority of seats,” he said.
Mir said the party has won majority of seats in Anantnag, Chrar Shareef, Dooru, Budgam, Bandipora, Kokernag and other districts.
"We have won in other districts like Chadoora and Magam. We are successful in keeping BJP away from these districts. We had no candidates in south Kashmir, where BJP won unopposed," he said.
State Congress vice president G N Monga thanked the voters for making Congress candidates successful in ULB polls.
He said the party’s victory came despite BJP using muscle and money power to win seats.