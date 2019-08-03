Cong Planning Group asks GoI not to precipitate crisis in JK

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Policy Planning Group (KPPG) of the Congress Friday urged Government of India (GoI) not to take any decision which would precipitate in a deep crisis in Jammu and Kashmir.

In order to discuss the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress had called an important meeting of KPPG in Delhi on Friday.

“There was deep concern expressed at the continuous reports emanating from both the union home ministry and the state government which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government,” the statement reads.

It said massive build-up of forces, the curtailment of Amarnath yatra, also the unprecedented advisories being issued to the tourists, yatris and other civilians, are all creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity and fear.

“The group urged the government not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis,” it said.

The group also discussed the widespread fear and apprehension in the minds of the people across the state about government’s intentions of abolishing Articles 35-A and 370.

The group reiterated the considered policy of the Congress and asked the government to maintain the constitutional guarantees given to the State of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister. Dr. Karan Singh, former Sadre Riyasat, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition (RS), P. Chidambaram, former Home Minister, Ambika Soni, GS Incharge, J&K, Tariq Hamid Karra, Member, CWC, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, J&K PCC President, Rigzing Zora, former CLP Leader, were also present.